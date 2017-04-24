Doctor ‘Tricked Desperate Patient Into Sex By Claiming It Would Help Treat Her Illness’

A doctor has been accused of tricking a patient into having sex with him by claiming it would help treat her condition.

Dr Kwame Somuah-Boateng (pictured) allegedly told the woman, who was being treated for multiple sclerosis, that sleeping with him would help relieve its symptoms.

A professional tribunal heard that Somuah-Boateng, a hospital doctor in Croydon, south London, said having sex would “stimulate” muscles in her legs and help restore feeling.

He is said to have added “trust me, I’m a doctor”.

According to MailOnline, Somuah-Boateng first met the woman at the Accident and Emergency department of Croydon University Hospital.

He is said to have contacted her in the days after her treatment to ask whether she was single – at which point he allegedly groomed her for a relationship, using bogus medical claims to bed her.

A professional standards case being heard by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal was told that the woman, who is in her 30s, would meet Somuah-Boateng for sex in his sleeping quarters at the hospital.

Somuah-Boetang has denied the charges and reportedly claims the woman contacted him to instigate the sexual relationship.

He was also accused of raping the woman, for which he stood trial two years ago, but was found not guilty.

The case continues. It is brought by the General Medical Council.