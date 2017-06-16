Danish Post Office Suspends Deliveries to Immigration Hotspot, Drivers Too Scared to Go There

The post office in Denmark has halted deliveries to a troubled, high-immigration neighborhood because its drivers are afraid to go there.

PostNord, the national mail carrier, this week pulled it staff from Vollsmose, a district of Odense, Denmark’s third-largest city.

It said the decision was made after one of their vans was broken into during a delivery. Violent threats have also been made against two other drivers.

Local media reports noted that immigration and crime are a problem in the area.

The Local, an English-language Danish news site, said the area has a reputation for “high crime and unemployment rates, as well as a large proportion of people of immigrant descent living in the area.

Their previous coverage of the area includes stories of a Muslim cleric who declared Jewish people “the offspring of apes and pigs”, as well as a report on police being attacked with a Molotov cocktail.

Danish newspaper Information Bladet claimed the area is so dangerous that firefighters refuse to attend incidents there without a police escort.

A spokesman for PostNord apologized for the break in service for the 10,000 or so customers affected, but said it was necessary.

He said: “We have decided to prioritize consideration for the safety of our staff above the very large inconvenience to many of our customers.”

The company said it hoped to resume normal service as quickly as possible.

Denmark, like most of northern Europe, has been struggling with an influx of new arrivals from the migrant crisis sparked by the war in Syria.

In response, Danish lawmakers have passed new restrictions designed to deter migrants – including confiscating their cash and other valuables on entry to the country.

The nation has an open land border with Germany – to which Angela Merkel invited more than a million refugees in 2015 – and is an attractive destination due to its strong social welfare and prosperity.

Earlier this year one of the country’s largest political parties suggested the need to control migrant flows had become so severe that they need a physical, 42-mile border fence to keep people out.