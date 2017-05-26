Crowdfunded ‘No Safe Spaces’ Documentary Raises $40,000 In a Single Day

A documentary promising to expose and attack the “safe space” culture permeating US college campuses raised $40,000 from donors in a single day.

“No Safe Spaces” (also Heat Street‘s tagline, but hey) launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign on Wednesday, and had amassed a huge quantity of cash in less than 24 hours.

The movie is being put together by radio host Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla.

The pair plan to tour the nation’s most illiberal colleges, confront “snowflake” culture and film the results.

Although they say they’re taking on a serious topic, the result is set to be comedic in tone.

Writing on their Indiegogo page, the two said:

Like any good buddy movie, Carolla and Prager will team up as an unlikely duo and put themselves in harm’s way to save the world. Ok, maybe that’s sounds a bit over the top, but showing up on campus and taking questions from a bunch of hysterical snowflakes doesn’t come without some drama. The upcoming No Safe Spaces tour will consist of Carolla and Prager visiting college campuses around the country this upcoming fall and putting on unscripted, unfiltered, live shows… See you on campus!

At time of writing, the appeal stands at $67,500 of a $500,000 total.

Contributors are offered a variety of perks, from a satirical “safe spaces coloring book” ($10) all the way up to an executive producer credit on the movie ($20,000).

So far, ten people have contributed $1,000 or more, with the rest coming from smaller donations.