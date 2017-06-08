Cows Maul 70-Year-Old Hiker to Death in Austrian Alps

A 70-year old woman hiker in the Austrian Alps was fatally gored when cows charged at her, local media reported.

The victim, who was with a friend, was walking with dogs in pastureland in the Tyrol region when the attack happened, the daily newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung reported.

While passing an alpine hut, the two women crossed a fenced pasture containing ten suckler cows and eight calves.

At that point, “one or several cows” charged, a police source told the Austria Press Agency (APA), trampling the woman, who later died from her injuries. She has not been named.

Her companion was unharmed.

The incident recalls a similar tragedy in 2014 when a 45-year-old German tourist died after being gored by a cow in another Tyrolean valley.

Following a heated debate on cattle attacks, the woman’s husband and son sought €360,000 ($405,000) compensation from the cow’s owner in a civil case that is ongoing.

The exact circumstances of Wednesday’s incident were not immediately known.

