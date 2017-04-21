Cops Launch Rainbow-Colored Patrol Car to Fight Hate Crime

A British police force has unveiled the latest weapon in the fight against hate crime – a rainbow-colored patrol car.

Merseyside Police unveiled the vehicle, dubbed the “Police with Pride” car, at a ceremony on Thursday.

Officers hope the new paintjob will help increase awareness of hate crime and encourage members of the public to report wrongdoing.

A press release said the car will be deployed to police at local LGBT events including the Liverpool Pride parade and the somewhat less catchy International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT).

It will also attend crime scenes, along with all other patrol cars.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Cooke said: “While it’s out and about on the roads of Merseyside, it is hoped the car will grab the attention of everyone who sees it.”

She added: “This is not a one-off gesture – the car is just one of the many ways in which Merseyside Police show our support for victims of hate crime across Merseyside.”