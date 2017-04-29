Controversial Trans Activist Jack Monroe Is Trying to Become an MP

Jack Monroe, a trans activist, Guardian columnist and vegan food blogger, has announced that she is running for Parliament in the UK.

The writer – who began writing about food before switching to political activism – will attempt to become the first MP for the fringe National Health Action Party.

She announced on Twitter yesterday that she will make an (almost certainly doomed) attempt to win the seat of Southend West in Essex.

Monroe was most recently in the news for pursuing MailOnline columnist Katie Hopkins through the British courts for insulting her on Twitter.

We are delighted that @MxJackMonroe is standing for us in the General Election! Our NHS is worth fighting for! https://t.co/75JnbUOiAi — The NHA Party (@NHAparty) April 28, 2017

She won her case, and was awarded damages of around $29,000 (£24,000), which she said will help fund her campaign.

Prior to that, Monroe was a frequent commentator on poverty, who got her start writing cooking tips for families on tight budgets.

She also often spoken on trans issues. Monroe was born biologically female but has since transitioned – though she still uses female pronouns.

She has written on other aspects of social justice as well, including her conversion to veganism.

In 2014, Monroe was widely condemned for an attack on then-Prime Minister David Cameron, in which she accused him of using the story of his dead son as cover for dismantling the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Cameron’s first son, Ivan, was born profoundly disabled and needed constant care throughout his life.

He died at the age of six, and Cameron occasionally used his experience of Ivan’s NHS treatment to illustrate that public healthcare is important to him.

Monroe has demonstrated flexible political allegiances during her time in the limelight.

She has voiced support for the Labour Party, the Green Party and the Women’s Equality Party (which is currently beset by in-fighting over attempts to win its own first seat).

Her new bedfellows, the National Health Action Party, are a vehicle for voicing discontent with Government health policy, and stand no realistic chance of victory.

They stood candidates in 12 of the UK’s 650 constituencies in the 2015 election, and amassed around 0.1% of total votes nationwide.

Monroe’s opponent in Southend, Conservative David Amess, has been the local MP for 20 years. In 2015 he won with 49.8% of the, and national polling trends suggest that his majority will increase in June.