Colombia Marks First Legal All-Male, Three-Way Gay Marriage

A group of Colombian men in a three-way gay relationship have celebrated getting married.

The trio describe themselves as a “polyamorous couple”, and have taken advantage of the Latin American state’s unusually permissive legal approach to marriage.

Colombia is a rarity in recognizing both gay marriage and polygamy – to the apparent delight of Hugo Prada, John Alejandro Rodriguez and Manuel Jose Bermudez, who live in the city of Medellín.

According to the AFP news agency, Prada, Rodriguez and Bermudez are the first to officially secure a three-person single sex marriage.

Prada, who works as an actor, said: “We wanted to validate our household… and our rights, because we had no solid legal basis establishing us as a family. This establishes us as a family, a polyamorous family. It is the first time in Colombia that has been done.”

Colombia finds itself in something of a legal sweet spot when it comes to unconventional marriages.

More than 50 countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East recognize polygamy – but mostly take a very repressive approach to homosexuality.

By contrast, most Western nations where gay marriage has been made legal have laws against marrying more than one person.

Colombia legalized polygamy in 2001, and gay marriage last year, allowing these three men to fulfill their dream.