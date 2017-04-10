College Launches ‘Unlearning’ Workshop to Stop Frat Boys Being Racist and Sexist

College diversity officials have launched a series of “unlearning” workshops to combat the allegedly problematic beliefs of frat boys on campus.

Gender studies academics at the University of Oklahoma launched the sinisterly-titled program this month, apparently with the aim of eliminating unsuitable ideas from unruly fraternity brothers.

An article in the OU Daily student newspaper announced the optional course, which had its first session last Friday.

The eight-part session – aimed specifically at “the Greek Community” – has modules on sexism, racism, classism and ableism.

Each meeting is two hours long, with an extra hour-long discussion afterwards for anyone who’s not done.

Campus officials said that completing four of the sessions will put frat members on their way to becoming a formally-recognized “certified Diversity Ally”.

The course is part of a smorgasbord of diversity training offered at the University of Oklahoma’s campus, in the city of Norman.

Other variants include the “LGBTQ Ally Training” and the “Freshmen Diversity Experience” – though some more woke institutions like Yale are considering ditching the term “freshmen” for a gender-inclusive alternative.