College Freshmen Forced to Pay $250 for Mandatory Diversity and Inclusion Training

San Jose State University freshmen will have to fork out $250 for mandatory diversity training after it was integrated into a Frosh Orientation for all first-year students.

According to the college’s website, Frosh Orientation is a “one-day orientation program during the summer” and notes that it’s a “mandatory program shows you all that SJSU has to offer.”

The questions and answers page on the college’s websites reads: “attending all activities during your Frosh Orientation required. If you do not attend or leave during any portion, you will be blocked from class registration.”

Frosh Orientation’s registration fee is $250 with an additional $80 for every additional family member, according to campus watchdog Campus Reform. The university doesn’t provide accommodation during the freshmen orientation.

Diversity and inclusion training will now be a part of the mandatory orientation for all incoming students. The training will include videos on microaggressions.

Students won’t be able to opt out of the new training, with the college claiming that “No portion of this fee is optional as students are required to participate in all aspects of the program. This fee is non-refundable.”

The training is being provided following a number of recommendations by the university’s Special Task Force on Racial Discrimination.

It suggested creating “a first-year experience course (for Frosh students and transfer students) focused on diversity, that includes, but is not limited to culture, ethnicity, gender, race, religion, and sexual orientation.”

Pat Harris, SJSU’s Director of Media Relations, told Campus Reform that students are given diversity and inclusion training due to Title IX obligations.

“Title IX requires San Jose State to ensure our students have access to all educational opportunities provided here. Given our obligations under Title IX, SJSU provides training at freshmen orientation to ensure students understand their rights and responsibilities,” he said. “These sessions are interactive, so content varies.”