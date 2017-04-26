World’s Last White Male Rhino Joins Tinder to Find Love

The last surviving male northern white rhino, a 41 year-old named Sudan, has joined Tinder in a bid to raise awareness for his dying species (and find love.)

“I don’t mean to be too forward, but the fate of the species literally depends on me,” says a profile published in the rhino’s name.

It goes on to boast about performing “well under pressure” and describes him as a lover of the outdoors.

“I like to eat grass and chill in the mud. No problems. 6ft tall and 5,000 pounds if it matters” it continues.

The stunt is the brainchild of Tinder staff and Kenyan conservation refuge OI Pejeta.

They launched “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World” campaign in hope to raise awareness about the precarious fate of this “one of a kind” species of rhino.

“We partnered with Ol Pejeta conservancy to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match,” said a Tinder spokesman.

“We are optimistic given Sudan’s profile will be seen on Tinder in 190 countries and over 40 languages.”

Much like his human counterpart, at 43 (or 100 “rhino years”), Sudan is struggling to mate naturally with his two female companions due to age-related problems.

So rather than giving him Viagra, conservationists hope instead to raise around $10 million dollars in cash for an artificial insemination program that would ensure the species’ long term survival.

If Sudan’s sperm cannot be used, they plan to store semen from another deceased animal and use it to fertilize eggs provided by the last two female northern white rhinos: 17-year-old Satu and 27-year-old Najin.

The embryo could then be used to inseminate a southern white rhino, a more common though equally threatened species.

Last month a male white rhino was shot dead by poachers in a brazen raid on a zoo in the Parisian suburb of Thoiry. The poachers were after the rhino’s horn which they absconded with after sawing it off.

Over the last decade, South Africa has struggled to curb rampant poaching in the country, home to 80 percent of the remaining endangered animals. As a result, a quarter of the world’s population has already been decimated.

But Sudan’s profile seems to have struck a chord with the Tinder crowd. Hours after his profile went live Tuesday evening, the Ol Pejeta conservancy’s website had crashed.