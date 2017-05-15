Charity Shop Begs: Please Stop Giving Copies of ‘The Da Vinci Code’

A charity shop has pleaded with people to stop donating their unwanted editions of Dan Brown’s 2003 mystery novel The Da Vinci Code after being flooded with copies.

Staff at the branch Oxfam in Swansea, Wales said they have received an average of one copy of the book every day for several months.

While this has caused some amusement – particularly given the book’s decidedly mixed reviews – it’s also become a nuisance, with the book taking up space which is needed for more desirable items.

Now the manager has put a sign in the shop’s window (pictured) encouraging prospective donors to do something else with their Da Vinci Codes.

The sign reads: “You could give us another Da Vinci Code… but we would rather have your vinyl! We urgently need more records to help keep our customers happy…and make more money for Oxfam.”

Shop manager Phil Broadhurst said: “I would say that we get one copy of the book every day. We still occasionally get a few people buying them but we would rather have records. Our sale of them [vinyl records] have increased 25 per cent in the last year.”

He added: “It’s funny, because with the Dan Brown sign people laugh and take a picture. We normally don’t leave the displays up that long but have with this.”

The shop apparently experienced a similar problem last year with unwanted copies of soft porn novel Fifty Shades of Grey – forcing it to tell donors: “Please – no more.”

It became so inundated with “literally hundreds” of the books it was forced to hand them over to a warehouse for storage.

The Da Vinci Code has apparently notched up worldwide sales of about 80 million copies.