British Supermarket Slammed for ‘Sexist’ Easter Egg Advert

British supermarket chain Co-op has come under fire over its new Easter egg advert after some people alleged it is sexist.

The full-page advert, seen in several newspapers, encourages customers to buy a chocolate Fair Trade egg for their “daughter” as a treat for “doing the washing up”.

This, inevitably, triggered outrage on social media.

The ad was slammed by some as misogynistic for promoting the idea that women – and young women in particular – are the only ones in charge of doing household chores.

On Facebook, one customer branded the ad as yet another example of #EverdaySexism saying:

“Come on The Co-op, surely you are better than this? You are proud of your Fairtrade status… this is one of the 10 stated principles of Fairtrade: Non-Discrimination, Gender Equity and Freedom of Association.”

“The organization does not discriminate in hiring, remuneration, access to training, promotion, termination or retirement based on race, caste, national origin, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation, union membership, political affiliation, HIV/Aids status or age.”

Another commentator said: “Can’t believe we have this in the 21st century.”

Someone else pointed out that the Fair Trade “ethos” is supposed to mean that women’s work is properly valued and rewarded, not demeaned or joked about.

“Women are always paid for their contribution to the production process and are empowered in their organizations.”

And another female customer asked why the company didn’t use the word “child” rather than “daughter.”

The supermarket has caved in to pressure, issuing a formal apology and a promise to change the advert’s wording. A spokesman said: “We are proud of our organization’s equality and diversity and we are sorry and have changed the advert’s wording.”

Happy Easter, everyone!