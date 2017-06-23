British Dad Fined for Pulling Kids Out of School for a Week to Take Disney World Trip

After tens of thousands of dollars of legal bills, Jon Platt is finally giving up.

The 46-year-old British dad Platt has been ordered to pay a £2,000 (US $2,545) fine for jetting off with his family to Disney World in Florida in April 2015.

Platt initially refused to pay a £120 fine after he took his daughter out of school for a week for the holiday trip. Platt’s case was initially supported by UK’s High Court, but the Supreme Court overturned the decision and sent it back to magistrates, who dragged him through a legal battle that lasted two years. The country’s Department of Education paid for the entire case. As the Sun notes, the bill was enough to pay six teachers for an entire school year.

Speaking to the press, Platt said he was just “relieved that it’s over.”

“This is the end for me now, this has gone on for far too long and far too much money has been spent by me and the taxpayer,” said Platt. “I’ve spent close to £30,000, a Freedom of Information request found £140,000 has been spent by the taxpayer, but if you include the Supreme Court legal costs I think it isn’t far off a quarter of a million,” said Platt. “Way too much money has been spent but I’m not going to appeal it. I don’t agree with the magistrates’ decision but I’m going to respect it.”

Platt says that he knows some people will disagree with his decision to quit fighting, and others who hate him, but he maintains his innocence. “I will respect their decision and not appeal it,” he said.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.