‘Britain’s Worst School’ Gets Government Scolding After Students Pelt Inspectors With Food

Willenhall E-ACT Academy has been given the worst rating possible for a school in Britain after students pelted inspectors from Ofsted, the government’s education watchdog, with food. The school, which has an enrollment population of 1,300 students, was designated “inadequate” and put into special measures following recommendations by the government organization.

Per the Sun, Ofsted investigators who visited the school earlier this March cited in their report that students threw food at them and barged into the investigators in school corridors. The inspectors also stated that many students at the school feel unsafe because of the behavior of other students. Teachers also reported being consistently interrupted during class. A shocking 70 percent of teachers who taught classes at Willenhall left during 2015 and 2016 for less stressful environments.

The school’s overall ranking of “inadequate” is the lowest possible ranking available to inspectors, who judged the school based on five criteria, including leadership, teaching, and behavior.

“Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector is of the opinion that this school requires special measures because it is failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education and the persons responsible for leading, managing or governing the school are not demonstrating the capacity to secure the necessary improvement in the school,” reads the official Ofsted report, via the Sun.

The report notes that students enrolled at Willenhall made “slow progress over time” and that teaching plans were too “inadequate” to engage students. It suggests that teachers’ expectations of their students “are not consistently high enough.” Given the apathy of the teachers towards their wards, it’s no wonder why the students behave as poorly as they do.

Willenhall was previously given a recommendation of “requires improvement” in 2015. With no improvement or adherence to the recommendation, the school’s problems have only worsened. It’ll take a miracle worker to fix it.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.