BREAKING NEWS: Assange Rape Investigation Dropped by Sweden

Swedish officials have dropped their rape investigation into Julian Assange.

The country’s chief prosecutor applied to cancel his arrest on Friday morning, seven years after it was first granted.

Assange tweeted a happy photograph of himself when the news broke:

The development could mean that Assange is free to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been hiding for almost five years to avoid extradition.

British police were poised to arrest Assange and have him moved to Sweden to answer the case, but he has been sheltered for years by Ecuador under diplomatic immunity.

However, Assange has thus far been cautious about taking advantage of the development.

A statement from Wikileaks said that they were worried that Assange could still be extradited to the United States, where he could face trial for leaking state secrets.

A statement tweeted on Friday complained that the UK had refused to confirm or deny whether US authorities had asked for Assange to be extradited – implying that they believe he may not be out of the woods yet.