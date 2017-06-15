Boy, 4, Found Alive After Spending Five Days Alone in Bear-Infested Forest

A boy aged four has been found alive after spending five days alone without food in a bear-infested forest in Russia.

Dima Peskov was on a camping trip with his parents in the Reftinsky reservoir near Yekaterinburg, 900 miles east of Moscow, when they became separated.

He had gone to get firewood with his father, Andrei, when he complained of feeling tired and wanting to return to his mother who was waiting by their tent, about 50 meters away.

His father set him off in the right direction but the child got lost.

A huge search involving 300 police, volunteers and rescue workers was conducted. They were assisted by sniffer dogs and a drone. Bears were detected during the hunt, leaving the searchers fearing the worst.

However, the boy was found yesterday by a special services soldier who was on leave about four miles from where he was last seen. He was slumped by a hole under a felled tree near a swamp.

Doctors said he was dehydrated, had insect bites and may have contracted pneumonia, but was otherwise fine. They added he was fortunate to have been wearing a coat which kept him warm. At night, temperatures in the area dropped to about 9C.

Mr Peskov told reporters: “I don’t know where he slept — under pines and conifers, where he could. He drank water from the swamp, ate grass – I hope to God he will be OK. He was covered in ticks, bitten by mosquitoes. He went hungry for five days. All his clothes were ripped.

Dima said he was “very afraid” and survived on a diet of berries and grass.