Boy, 15, Punished by School for ‘Extreme Haircut’ Which Raised $1,100 for Cancer Charity

A boy aged 15 who shaved his head to raise money for a cancer charity has been put into isolation at school because of his “extreme haircut”.

Taylor Jones had his hair completely shorn at the weekend, generating £850 (about $1,100) for Cancer Research.

However, on returning to Launceston College in Cornwall in the UK this week he was segregated from other pupils and told he cannot re-join them until his hair grows back to a more suitable length.

He must now spend break times, lunchtimes and lessons in the school’s Internal Exclusion Room.

He is due to take GCSEs – important public exams – in a month.

His father, Nick Jones, said his son had been very upset by the school’s actions. He said: “He’s nearly 16 so trying to dictate what length his hair should be is a bit ridiculous. They’re basically saying if you’re bald that’s not an acceptable look. The deputy principal spoke to me and said they were trying to teach children there are rules to follow. It sounds like a dictatorship to me. It is petty red tape and it’s not helping anybody.”

He added: “He has been growing it for a while and it had got very unruly and most people said his previous hairstyle was more of an extreme haircut than this is.”

There has been an upside to the controversy, with more people donating to his fundraising page having learnt of the school’s stance.

There have been hundreds of offers of support for his charity fundraising and the boy has also set up a JustGiving page to raise more money for Cancer Research UK.

Launceston College said the boy would be having individual specialist tuition for an agreed period.

Principal Bryan Maywood told the BBC: “After this period his hair will no longer be considered an extreme hairstyle; he will return to normal lessons.”

“Launceston College respects Taylor’s impressive collection made for Cancer Research but unfortunately it was not planned with College expectations in mind… The ‘Brave the Shave’ Macmillan Cancer Support website is very clear about procedures for undertaking these charity events and stresses the need to seek permission from school.”