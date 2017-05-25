Booze-Heavy Rock Festival Installs 4-Mile Long Beer Pipeline

The world’s longest beer pipeline is being installed at a German rock festival to ensure attendees can drink until they drop.

The four-mile long tube is being built in the village of Wacken, near Hamburg, where the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival (pictured) will be held in August.

Acts scheduled to perform in front of 75,000 ticket holders include Alice Cooper, Megadeth and Marilyn Manson.

The pipeline will allow the uninterrupted delivery of lager, with bar staff able to fill six glasses per second. This means festival goers will not face the kind of drinking delays they’ve had to tolerate in the past, standing in line for long periods of time.

A festival spokesman said: “Before, we always had to move dozen of barrels through the main field, bringing in full barrels before and during shows and removing empties afterwards. That caused a lot of traffic. The new pipeline will help us to protect the ground and get rid of bottlenecks at the bar, as you will not have to wait for new barrels to be opened any more.”

At previous festivals, which last three days, fans have drunk about 400,000 liters of beer – that’s 5.3 liters (or just over nine pints) each.

Germany is Europe’s third-heaviest beer drinking nation, behind the Czech Republic and Austria. During 2015, Germans drank an average of 105.9 liters of beer each.