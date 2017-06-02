Belgian Royals Force Burger King to Pull ‘Who Is The Real King?’ Ad Campaign

The Belgian royal family has pressured Burger King into axing an advertising campaign where it asked locals “Who is the real king?” of Belgium.

The fast food chain removed an online poll posing the question to its fans in the European country and accepted that the throne belongs to incumbent King Philippe.

Burger King was hoping to promote its relaunch in Belgium with the tongue-in-cheek ads, which asked them to click on either a cartoon of Philippe or a juicy Whopper.

Voters were discouraged from supporting the real king, with follow-up questions including “Are you sure? He won’t cook you fries…”

But the promotion unsettled the sovereign, whose courtiers contacted Burger King staff and demanded that they pull the feature.

According to the Reuters news agency, a spokesman for Philippe confirmed that the change was made after “a conversation with the palace” earlier this week.

As of Friday, the campaign page whoistheking.be no longer hosts a poll – instead it shows the Burger King logo with the word “king” removed and was accompanied by a Facebook statement reading “we abdicate”:

The French text underneath says: “There’s no place for two kings in Belgium”.