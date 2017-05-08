Asylum Seeker Threw Woman out of Window, Broke Her Legs When She Refused Sex

An asylum seeker who has settled in Germany has been accused of throwing a woman out of a window and breaking both her legs because she refused to have sex with him.

The man, identified only as Dawit A., is 34 years old. His country of origin is not known though it is believed to be in Africa. He arrived in Germany in 2014.

It is claimed he drank alcohol at the refugee center where he lives in the town of Bensheim, southern Germany, before threatening the woman – identified as Tirhas and also thought to be of African origin – with a broken bottle.

Frankfurt State Court heard Tirhas visited Dawit’s room in July 2016 with another couple for dinner.

She alleges he later turned violent, made her lie down, asked if she had ‘another man’, then threw her from the window. She fell 15ft onto concrete below.

The prosecution said he became angry because he wanted sex and she refused him.

The court was also told Dawit is currently being investigated for allegedly harassing another woman and allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Attending court on crutches, Tirhas said in her evidence: “I shouted ‘Please let me out of here.’ He demanded to know if I had another man. He threatened me with a broken bottle, wanted to stab me in the belly. He wanted sex, said I should lie down. When I kept saying ‘no’, he raised me up like a child, carried me to the window and dropped me.’ She spent 16 days in hospital.

If found guilty, Dawit faces up to five years in prison for grievous bodily harm, threats, coercion, sexual coercion and deprivation of liberty.

The trial continues.