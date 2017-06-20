Armed Police Sent to Glastonbury Festival Amid UK Terror Fears

Armed police are being deployed to protect attendees of Glastonbury Festival amid heightened fears of another terror attack in the UK.

Specialist officers are to be based around the festival site in rural Somerset, England, when it begins this week.

Foo Fighters, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran are among dozens of acts from around the world who will be performing.

Authorities in the UK are on high alert after a string of terror attacks since March, the most recent of which took place in the early hours of Monday when a van was driven into a group of people outside a mosque in north London . That attack followed two other vehicle-and-stabbing incidents – one at London Bridge and Borough Market; the other on Westminster Bridge.

Music events in particular have also had cause to reflect on their security arrangements in light of the suicide bomb attack on an Ariana Grande show in Manchester last month.

According to the Sunday Times, Avon and Somerset police have drawn up plans to base armed response officers just outside of the Glastonbury Festival site in case of an attack.

Unarmed officers will patrol the festival ground itself, and attendees have been warned to expect more robust policing, with officers wearing protective vests.

The 150,000 festival-goers have been told by police to be “alert, but not alarmed”.

Other quintessential British summer events are also taking a more hard-nosed approach to security in light of the new threat level.

Royal Ascot, Britain’s most famous horse-racing event, beloved of Queen Elizabeth, will have more armed police than usual when it begins today. And the Wimbledon tennis championship is also expected upgraded policing when it begins on July 3.