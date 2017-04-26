Afghan Migrants Jailed for Live-Streaming Rape on Facebook

Two Afghan migrants and an accomplice have been jailed for raping a woman on camera and broadcasting it live on Facebook.

They were given sentences ranging from two years to six months in prison after a largely secret trial. The men have not been named publicly.

The two rapists, aged 18 and 21, were Afghan, while a 24-year-old Swedish man recorded the attack.

Here is a police handout clip from the incident, which was edited to obscure the men’s faces:

The crime took place earlier this year in Uppsala, a Swedish city not far from the capital Stockholm.

Police were called after social media users saw the stream and raised the alarm. They caught all three men in the act.

The trio tried to claim that the victim – a woman in her 30s – was a willing participant, Reuters news agency reported.

But their defense was overruled after the court decided she was so drunk and high on drugs she could not have consented.

The 21-year-old man was given a prison sentence of two years and three months for rape and assisting a rape. The 18-year-old man was given one year for rape, which was halved because of his age.

The Swedish man who filmed the crime was given six months.

Prosecutors initially pushed for the two Afghans to be deported on conviction, but later changed their minds.