18-Year-old Virgin For Sale: Sick Website Says Doctors Will Verify Her Purity

“Hello my name is Kim and I would like to sell my virginity.”

She is 18-years old. She loves Greek food, orange juice, and roses. And she’s auctioning off her virginity to the highest bidder.

Kim says she is half Austrian, half German. She is running her auction on a website called Cinderella Escorts that specializes in selling virgins. The site is based in Germany where prostitution is legal and brothels are fairly common.

Kim’s initial listing makes the offering seem like opportunism rather than a specific case of exploitation, though it certainly raises many questions about cultural, legal, and moral standards.

“I would like to study in Germany or Vienna. With the money I can buy a flat, pay my tuition fees and afford a car,” say Kim. Her initial offering price is about $110,000. The sicko website gets a 20% fee.

The guy behind the site is 26-year-old Jan Zakobielski. German media make a point of describing him as “an obese man” who still lives in the basement of his mother’s house in the city of Dortmund.

“No one makes these young women do anything they don’t want to do. They have their own minds and their own opinions on sexuality,” says the twisted teutonic digital pimp.

Kim says she was inspired by the 18-year-old Romanian teenager, Alexandra Khefren, who used the site in 2015 to allegedly extract $2.5 million for her virginity from a businessman in Hong Kong.

“I wanted to sell my virginity with Cinderella Escorts rather than giving it to a future friend who might have left me anyway,’ she told The Star. ‘And I think many other girls have the same attitude.”

At the time Ms. Khefren said, “she is curious about sex and that she hoped the man who takes her virginity will wine and dine her prior to going to bed.”

“We will go to a hotel in Germany, have dinner and then it will happen. I am very curious about how sex is. I have not experimented. I don’t know what is it.”

Ms. Khefren insisted she was not a prostitute.

“I will not become a w***e. I am intelligent,’ she said. ‘This is an opportunity and I take it.”

Girls such as Alexandra and Kim make headlines, in part, because of the obvious perversion involved with the stories. For other young women, there is, of course, a darker side to this sort of thing. Parts of Eastern Europe such as Romania are known for prostitution and human trafficking. Many girls, particularly from Eastern Europe, chose prostitution as a way out of poverty, or are sold into sexual slavery.