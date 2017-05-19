Judge Tosses ‘Clock Boy’ Discrimination Lawsuit Over Fake Bomb Arrest

Cool lawsuit, Ahmed.

A federal judge ruled that the city of Irving, Texas and the local school district don’t owe damages to Ahmed “Clock Boy” Mohamed’s family after he was arrested when a teacher mistook a homemade clock he brought to school for a fake bomb in 2015.

When the lawsuit was first filed, the school district said that Ahmed activated the clock despite his teacher telling him not to.

The Muslim teen’s parents alleged that the city and school violated his rights and that police used excessive force when they yanked him from his chair. After laying their case out in court, the judge didn’t buy it.

“Plaintiff does not allege any facts from which this court can reasonably infer that any IISD employee intentionally discriminated against Ahmed Mohamed based on his race or religion,” he wrote.

On top of finding no evidence of racism or religious discrimination, the court also said that the city never violated Ahmed’s Fifth Amendment rights. In his complaint, Mohamed claimed that Texas has “a history of discrimination against Muslims” in its public schools. In a different lawsuit, Ahmed’s family demanded $15 million in damages because of the whole ordeal.

Immediately after his arrest, Ahmed became a viral sensation, with celebrities and even President Obama flocking to his defense. A month later, the Mohamed’s bizarrely moved to Qatar.

