Wendy’s Corporate Twitter Account Is Newest Fetish for Internet Degenerates

The Wendy’s corporate Twitter account blew up this year when a trolly community manager took the reigns and started messing with people online.

It began with a solid own, when the Twitter account wrecked a guy who attacked Wendy’s signature “fresh, never frozen” beef. Since then there were some missteps (Pepe meme) and some major hits—like when they told a teenager he could get free chicken nuggets for life if he got 18 million retweets (he currently has 3 million).

But with everything great on the Internet, there is an equal and opposite dark reaction. Love and admiration for the Wendy’s corporate Twitter account has been twisted into sick perversions for sick horny men on the internet. Disgusting!

It started out innocently when artist Ray Fox created an animated representation of the Wendy’s corporate account last month. It gained some attention from the real account, and Fox received a goody basket in the mail.

Since I've been getting a lot of random likes and and follows from my Wendy's drawing. I'll repost it. I still love it. pic.twitter.com/XLJkWlEBCq — BO(T)Scotty (@ScottyArtz) April 15, 2017

Then the drawings started to become smug and anime. Not inherently a problem, just a ominous warning of things to come.



Smug n cozy corporate anime girl Wendy's pic.twitter.com/qw7ML7HP5H — Numbers' Art (@PigPenandPaper) April 23, 2017

The feminine features began to exaggerate and expand.

Everyone loves @Wendys fresh, never frozen beef, if you know what I mean. 😘❤️🍔 pic.twitter.com/2a0JMVXf17 — 🔪🌸rachel🌸🔪 (@palepainter) April 25, 2017

And the sexual implications grew more rampant…

Until ugh, gross! The sweet, innocent Wendy’s corporate Twitter account was corrupted into pure Rule 34!

Damn you internet! Every piece of light and goodness in this universe must devolve into smut for your amusement.

I just wanted to look at animated renditions of Wendy’s corporate Twitter account without my mom coming in the room and telling me I have to get off the Internet for the night. Gawd!

