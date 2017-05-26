‘Safe Space’ Social Media Site Imzy Shuts Due to Sucking Too Hard

Imzy was launched in the spring of 2016 by ex-Reddit employees, with the hopes of being a “warmer, fuzzier Reddit.” About a year later, the site is shutting down, due to lack of interest.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to find our place in the market,” Dan McComas, the ex Redditor who founded Imzy, said in an online announcement. “We still feel that the Internet deserves better and hope that we see more teams take on this challenge in the future.”

Imzy used the same Reddit idea of fostering communities based on interests, but offered some new features like allowing users to “tip” community moderators with money. This was all an attempt to promote tightly controlled communities where problem users could be policed and banned by moderators using financial incentives.

This, of course, fostered an entirely left-wing user base of tankies and social justice warriors yearning for the Stalinist control they can only read about in the history books. Hundreds flocked to groups with names like “Asexuals and Aromantics!” and “Body Positive Women’s Fitness” but not enough to sustain an adequate growth rate of lefties to attract new investors.

Ironically, Imzy’s political opposite, Voat, another Reddit clone, is also having financial trouble and may soon shut down. Voat’s anti-censorship policies fostered a Mos Eisley Cantina of edgelords, white supremacists and Pizzagaters.

Reddit, on the other hand, has been unfazed by these would-be competitors. Despite its garish, anachronistic design and terrible, power-tripping moderators, Reddit still offers an incomparable social sharing experience.

RIP Imzy, you could have been a great quarantine zone for annoying social justice warriors, making Reddit and other social media sites a much better place.

