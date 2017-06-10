Pennsylvania Market Shooter Made YouTube Cartoons About a High School Massacre

Randy Stair, who went on a shooting rampage that killed three employees at a grocery store in rural Pennsylvania, has a disturbing YouTube history.

In a series of animated YouTube cartoons called Ember’s Ghost Squad, Stair—who posted under the name “Andrew Blaze”—told a fictional story of a group of teenage characters that culminates in a horrific high school shooting heavily inspired by the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

Posting under his pseudonym, Stair posted a countdown to the massacre on Twitter in the days and weeks before he went on the shooting rampage in Tunkhannock. He ultimately committed suicide by shooting himself after murdering three of his co-workers.

On his now-deleted Facebook page, the 24-year-old Stair asked his fans to mark June 7 as a special date because “you won’t witness anything quite like this again; just sayin.” Perhaps wanting to leave a mark on history with his terribly produced videos, Stair released his 42-minute magnum opus to coincide with the shooting. Stair uploaded the final video hours before the Weis Market grocery store shooting, titling it “Goodbye.”

Suicide notes left behind by the shooter paint the image of an angry and depressed nihilist fed up with humanity, and with a twisted desire to achieve lasting notoriety. Stair compiled an entire collection of notes, videos and audio logs explaining his decision to go ahead with the murders and uploaded them on the day of the massacre. He labeled them his “Suicide Tapes.”

In a video titled “Supermarket Tour June 7 – The Day Before the Shooting,” unrelated to his EGS series, Stair took a tour of the store he worked at.

He explained his motivations:

“These are all of the audio and video recordings pertaining to my death. All of these recordings and videos are essential for understanding what I did and how I did it. To answer an extremely important question, I’m not just ending my life; I will be ending the lives of others as well. I’m so ready to die. Two more fun nights and that’s it. I’ve officially accepted that Wednesday night will be the death of me. Everything around me seems to have faded away. It’s felt as if I’m the last soul alive on this planet for the last week. I see people but they feel like an illusion. I’ve never felt so distant from society… and I love it.”

In addition to his manifesto, Stair uploaded the source files (including images and audio) for his Ember’s Ghost Squad series, perhaps in hopes that others would pick up where he left off.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.