New Bill: Streaming Violent Videos Will Be Illegal

ALBANY — A surge in violent crimes posted and streamed online has prompted a Long Island state senator to introduce legislation that would make such acts illegal.

“The internet and social media provide platforms for attention-hungry criminals to post senseless acts of violence online,” said Republican Sen. Phil Boyle (R-L.I.)

“We want to make it very clear that this morally depraved behavior will never be tolerated in New York, and if your intent is to seek fame while committing a violent crime, you will be held accountable.”

Boyle’s bill, introduce on Thursday, would make it a class E felony to deliberately record video or help another person record video while committing a violent felony.

This story was originally published at the NY Post