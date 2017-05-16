Kink Rooms, Hookers and Samurai Girls Featured in Employee Lawsuit Against VR Company

Wow, if you came here looking for salacious employee descrimination lawsuits, look no further.

A former female employee at Upload VR is suing the company and its co-founders, Will Mason and Taylor Freeman, for sexual harassment, sex and gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

Upload VR is a virtual reality start up based in based in San Francisco and LA that offers work spaces, training and a news and opinion publication. The plaintiff Elizabeth Scott used to be the Director of Digital and Social Media at the company.

Scott alleged Upload VR’s co-founders created a “boy’s club” that was actively hostile to female employees.

This lawsuit has everything: sex, drugs, used condoms, ethnic stereotypes, retaliation and a dirty sex room in the office.

Here are some of the craziest allegations from the complaint:

“The atmosphere and work environment at UploadVR was marked by rampant sexual behavior and focus, creating an unbearable environment for Plaintiff and other female employees.”

The lawsuit alleges male employees and the company’s co-founders would openly discuss their sex lives in graphic detail with female employees and even how many women they would have sex with at company parties.

“For instance, UploadVR employee Greg Gopman’s sex life was a frequent topic of discussion. The other male employees would talk about how he ‘refuses to wear a condom’ and ‘has had sex with over 1000 people.'”

There allegedly a “kink room” in the office with a bed where employees would have sex. Male employees would use this room often and leave underwear and used condoms on the floor.

Male employees, including Mason and Freeman, would even speak sexually about women that worked in the office, in front of them. One employee even said he got a boner from a female co-worker and had to go to the bathroom to “rub one out.”

During the planning of a fundraising trip to Asia, co-founders Mason and Freeman circulated an email around the office attempting to secure “Samurai Girls” or submissive Asian women for the trip.

A top executive based in Thailand had his STD test results passed around the office.

Male employees and the co-founders would “micro-dose” LSD and use marijuana in the office. Sometimes they would offer drugs to female employees and ostracize them if they refused.

During a mandatory conference in LA, the company rented a house for the employees. The cofounders threw a party and invited prostitutes and strippers. At one point Mason kicked the Upload VR writers out of their bedroom so he could have sex in there.

At another mandatory conference in San Jose, Freeman kicked the plaintiff out of her bed so he could have sex in it. She was forced to sleep in another room with a male coworker.

Mason would say “hello” and “good morning” to all the male employees and ignore the women.

Female employees were required to do “womanly chores” around the office like cleaning the kitchen and tidying up. They even had to clean up after parties, sometimes on their day off, picking up underwear and used condoms.

Female employees were expected to be the “mommies” of male employees.

Here is Upload VR’s statement to the media.

We cannot comment directly on any pending litigation. What we want to express is that our employees are our greatest asset and the sole reason for the success of this company. We are committed to creating a positive community in VR/AR as well as within our company culture and will work to further develop that mission in the future. We are confident that the true nature of how we treat our employees and how we operate as leaders will shine through this unfortunate situation and confirm that these allegations are entirely without merit.