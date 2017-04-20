First Adult Swim, Now Twitter Bans Sam Hyde

Comedian Sam Hyde’s humor reaches such depths of irony, it’s almost impossible to tell if he’s a raging alt right anti-Semite or one of the most brilliant character performers since Andy Kaufman.

Hyde’s show on Adult Swim, Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace, got high ratings and was beloved by many, but was kicked off the air after a lobbying effort by Buzzfeed andTim Heidecker over the show’s controversial political messaging.

And yesterday Hyde was banned from Twitter, even with his following of over 40,000.

It’s unclear why Hyde was suspended by Twitter, if it was due to racism, harassment or a killer combination of the two. Twitter has become stricter and more authoritarian with the ban hammer in the last year and often bans accounts for spurious reasons.

Based on a Goolge cached copy of Hyde’s Twitter page, the last thing he said on Twitter was, “If you don’t eat your scabs you’re leaving protein and nutrients on the table. Period. If you want peak performance you have 2 pay the price.”

Million Dollar Extreme fans have started a hashtag #FreeHyde to get his account reinstated with all the ironic nods to anti-Semitism Hyde would certainly appreciate.

On the upside, some time off social media may free up some time to for Hyde to start making sketch comedy again.

In the mean time you can read his new book “How to Bomb the U.S. Government, available now!