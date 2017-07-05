Facebook Under Fire for Ruling Out ‘Christian Reaction Cross’ But Allowing LGBTQ Rainbow Flag

Tech giant Facebook has refused to add a reaction cross on its platform despite a popular campaign from Christian activists.

The move to urge Facebook to make the Christian cross available to people on the social network was started by Christian activists, who pointed out that a rainbow flag marking the LGBTQ pride month was allowed.

The rainbow flag, the main symbol of LGBTQ movement for civil rights, was made available on Facebook the whole month of June. Users were able to react to anyone’s post with the gay symbol rather than clicking “like” or using other “emoji” reactions.

At the time of the release of the rainbow flag reaction, a Facebook spokesman said: “We believe in building a platform that supports all communities. So we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction.”

Despite pleas from thousands of Christians demanding to add a religious symbol on the site, a Facebook spokesman confirmed it won’t be happening, HuffPost reported.

A social network user named Hikmat Hanna was the first person to call for a Christian symbol to be added to the platform. He created a picture showing a number of new Facebook reactions being created and urged the tech company to finally introduce a religious cross.

His image has been shared tens of thousands of times and caught the attention of other prominent Christian personalities in the social network.

Arizona-based evangelist Joshua Feuerstein, who’s followed by two million people on Facebook, has re-posted the image – attracting 28,000 reactions including 9,500 shares and more than 2,000 comments.

The campaign, however, proved unsuccessful.

“This reaction is not actually available on Facebook, and is not something we’re working on,” a Facebook spokesman told HuffPost.