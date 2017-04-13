Did 4chan Already Locate Shia LaBeouf’s Finland Cabin Hideout?

After numerous defeats to his #HeWillNotDivideUs project, Shia LaBeouf and his art collective launched a new project, #AloneTogether. The three artists are holed up in three separate cabins in the laplands, an arctic region in northern Finland. Their faces are livestreamed into the Kiasma museum in Helsinki, where museum-goers can communicate with the trio.

LaBeouf’s mortal enemies, the users of various online message boards like 4chan, 8chan and Ylilauta (Finnish 4chan) are dead set on finding these remote cabins and trolling the Transformers star.

And it seems like they may have accomplished the task in less than 24 hours. While no one has actually confirmed the cabin location, users on 4chan /pol/ appear to have compiled compelling evidence of Labeouf’s location.

The images above show a cabin on the Finland/Sweden border. The cabin is rented out for the same dates as the art project and appears to have similar chairs to the one visible in LaBeouf’s stream. The couch also makes an appearance in the stream.

The location is still in dispute, but the chan residents are certainly on to something. What is even more hotly debated is what the trolls should do if they find Shia’s cabin.

Plans go from the nonsensical…

…to the deranged.

No volunteers have offered to make the journey into Northern Finland but there is no shortage of chan users in Scandinavia.

Meanwhile, back at the museum, the stream is filled with trolls and the museum staff has had to intervene on a number of occasions.

Damn Shia's got tougher security than United Airlines. pic.twitter.com/iSDm7MtQxS — Will Hicks (@William__Hicks) April 13, 2017