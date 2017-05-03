4chan Is Inventing Hate Symbols Faster Than Liberals Can Get Offended By Them

The hand gesturing world was rocked last week when the “OK” hand symbol was deemed a reference to white power by Fusion blogger Emma Roller.

This came after a series of rightwing journalists including Mike Cernovich, made the gesture in the White House press room.

The racial implications of the OK symbol were part of a months long trolling operation from 4chan /pol/ board to make the once harmless sign into a symbol of hate just to piss off the libs.

“We must flood Twitter and other social media with spam, claiming that the OK hand sign is a symbol of white supremacy,” one 4chan user wrote in February. “Make fake accounts with basic white girl names and type shit like: OMG that’s so truuuuu.”

But now the folks at /pol/ are taking the crusade further by attempting to turn almost every common hand sign into a symbol of intolerance. So far the media has been incredibly complicit in taking their hate meme bait, from anime cat girls to derpy purple Facebook birds.

4channers started by repurposing the peace sign to mean “two genders.” A way of saying that none of the other niche genders invented by Tumblr are even real, even intersex which has some biological basis.

Uh oh. So does this mean John Lennon is retroactively a bigot? It certainly seems so…

The thumbs up is now a symbol of the 14 words, the white supremacist slogan of “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

They also managed to convert the entire American sign language alphabet into hate speech somehow.

While not all white supremacists are deaf, all deaf people are now white supremacists according to 4chan.

Even an act as simple as waving is now a symbol of hate.

When will the liberal media catch up and publish articles individually condemning each of these white supremacist hand gestures. Hurry up Salon, Mic and Fusion!

