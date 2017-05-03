Yale Historian: “It’s Pretty Much Inevitable” That Trump Will Attempt Hitler-Like Coup

Yale University’s Richard C. Levin Professor of History Timothy Snyder made a number of predictions in a podcast interview with Salon‘s Chauncey Devega.

When asked about President Trump’s rallies, Snyder repeatedly made comparisons to European fascist rallies of the 20th century.

“The way that [Trump] used the language, the blunt repetitions, the naming of the enemies, the physical removal of opponents from rallies, that was really, without exaggeration, just like the 1920s and the 1930s.”

Snyder’s latest book On Tyranny is a reflection on the 20th century and gives advice about how Americans can fight back against “Donald Trump’s incipient authoritarian regime.” In his analysis, Snyder explicitly compares Trump’s tactics to that of Adolf Hitler in 1930s Germany.

When asked about his “idea that Donald Trump will have his own version of Hitler’s Reichstag fire to expand his power and take full control of the government,” Snyder responded that such an attempt is “pretty much inevitable.”

Essentially, the distinguished Ivy League professor reasons that because reforming healthcare has been so difficult, Trump will feel no choice but to act beyond “conventional ways” and mimic a genocidal regime responsible for the death of 6 million Jews. One of Snyder’s award-winning books includes Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning.

Snyder offers more clairvoyance, like predicting that, because the GOP is historically unpopular, it could “be seduced by the notion of getting into a new rhythm of politics, one that does not depend upon popular policies and electoral cycles.” I don’t know what exactly this means, but only a college professor could be so stupid to think that Paul Ryan is somehow plotting to maintain power despite massive losses in 2018.

Have no fear, citizens. Snyder’s book offers a path for us to stop Trump’s FEMA concentration camps.

“We are still at a stage where protest is not illegal. We’re still at a stage where protest is not lethal. Those are the two big thresholds. We are still on the good side of both of those thresholds and so now is the time you want to pack in as much as you can because you could actually divert things,” he says.

So how much time before Trump creates the Fourth Reich? “Nobody can be sure,” Snyder admits. But don’t get comfortable, “the clock is ticking,” and “every day you don’t do something, it makes it less likely that you will ever do something.”

Aside from yelling in the streets about nothing in particular, Snyder offers no specific examples in the interview as to how Americans can resist whatever horrors Trump wants to descend on us.

Thank God for academia, we’d be so lost without you.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.