With Comey Firing, Trump Follows Bill Clinton’s Lead

Expect lots of outrage over President Trump’s decision to give James Comey a pink slip—but he’s just following precedent set by President Bill Clinton.

Yes, another inconvenient fact for those slamming Trump is that the last — and only until now—president to fire an FBI director was Clinton when he took office in 1993. At the time, Reagan-appointee William S. Sessions, a Republican, was director. Citing an ethics report on his conduct as director—it criticized him for, among other things, using an FBI plane to visit his daughter on several occasions—Clinton fired Sessions at the recommendation of his Attorney General Janet Reno.

The firing became a public spectacle, with Sessions harshly criticizing Clinton for his decision.

“Because of the scurrilous attacks on me and my wife of 42 years, it has been decided by others that I can no longer be as forceful as I need to be in leading the F.B.I. and carrying out my responsibilities to the bureau and the nation,” he said. “It is because I believe in the principle of an independent F.B.I. that I have refused to voluntarily resign.”

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.