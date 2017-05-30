White House Communications Director Resigns Amid Signs of Administration ‘Shakeup’

White House communications director Mike Dubke, we hardly knew ye.

Early Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s communications resigned his post, reportedly as part of a brewing White House shakeup that is threatening to engulf Trump’s entire press relations team.

But if we hadn’t known Dubke was approved to helm Trump’s communications department from official reports, the former Crossroads Media founder’s brief tenure in the West Wing might have flown completely under the radar.

Dubke was assigned to the position in mid-February. After navigating the brief approval process, he joined Trump’s team around the first of March. Which means Dubke lasted fewer than 100 days on the job before leaving. And if you were looking for evidence that he existed—like a detailed White House press strategy—during those brief months, its hard to find.

According to Heat Street sources close to the White House, his resignation came at the behest of Trump’s inner circle, but Dubke didn’t complain.

“The reasons for my departure are personal, but it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration,” Dubke noted in an email announcing his career change this morning.

“It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments. This White House is filled with some of the finest and hardest working men and women in the American Government.”

Dubke was not a beloved addition to the Trump team, and some in the West Wing made their feelings known on the subject of his appointment almost immediately.

Dubke’s Crossroads Media, a political ad company, was closely aligned with former Bush White House strategist Karl Rove and his political firm, Crossroads GPS. Rove, of course, was one of Trump’s harshest critics, and Rove wasn’t shy about his plan to derail Trump’s nomination as the Republican Presidential candidate.

“Dubke and his Crossroads friends did everything they could to kill the Trump movement and failed,” a Trump friend told CNN when news of Dubke’s new job broke.

Sources also indicate Dubke won’t be the last person to depart the West Wing this week. Trump is, allegedly, planning a major White House shakeup—though rumors about Trump’s displeasure with his staff have persisted for months with no overt action taken.

Among the more solid reports, is one that Sean Spicer will be scaling down his public role for the White House and focusing more on press strategy, rather than press briefings (the White House says not to expect many of those, anyway). Dubke was a key Spicer ally in the White House, and his resignation will leave Spicer without many friends.