Weirdly Sexual Bernie Sanders Coloring Books Are Now for Sale

If you’re a sad, perverted socialist, Los Angeles-based illustrator and writer Nicole Daddonna has just the fix for you: Bernie Sanders coloring books.

Buff Bernie: A Coloring Book for Berniacs features the Soviet-loving Vermont senator with a “buff bod” in various suggestive poses for your coloring pleasure. Finally, someone combined two of the worst things about millennials: A love of coloring books and socialism.

According to its Amazon description, the book features “over 20 pages of exquisitely muscular Bernie Sanders drawings for you to color and enjoy… however you so choose, you naughty thing, you.”

If that doesn’t get your rocks off, Daddonna wrote another coloring book called Bernie and Chill, with the failed presidential candidate depicted “as the star of some of Hollywood’s most beloved movies of all time.”

And for parents dead-set on raising Marxist guerrilla revolutionaries, there’s A Bernie Bedtime Story by Susan Pound and Edwin Shelton, which recounts “Bernie’s heroic story.”

As for me, I’ll just settle for forcing my kids to watch Red Dawn every night before bed.

