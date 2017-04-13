US First Female Muslim Judge Found Dead In Bizarre Circumstances

A black jurist who became the Muslim female judge in US history was found dead in New York in mysterious circumstances.

The body of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a former associate judge at the New York State Supreme Court, was found floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

Police pulled Abdus-Salaam’s fully-clothed body from the river after witnesses spotted it floating near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway.

The 65-year-old had been reported missing earlier from her home in Harlem earlier in the day.

Sources told the Post that her body showed no visible signs of trauma or injuries that might indicate foul play.

Abdus-Salaam, originally from D.C, became the first Muslim woman and the first African-American to serve in the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, after New York governor Andrew Cuomo appointed her in 2013.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cuomo described Adbus-Salaam as a “pioneer” who had dedicated her life to the service of others.

He said: “Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam was a trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all.”

“Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.

“I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing.”

News of her death prompted tributes and accolades from colleagues, neighbors and friends, many of whom described Adbus-Salaam as a witty, fair and genteel lady.

Former chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals Jonathan Lippman, who knew Abdus-Salaam for many years, said her death of was “difficult to understand.”

“She was a superb jurist and an even more superb human being” he added.

Police are still investigating the cause of her death.