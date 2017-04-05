UNC Coach Says NCAA Champs Might Skip the White House

The University of North Carolina Tar Heels may have just won the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament, but they may skip the traditional White House stop on their victory tour.

According to NBC Sports, UNC coach Roy Williams is no fan of the President, and after clinching the title Monday night with his team, he was hesitant to commit to allowing Trump to honor his team. He told reporters in his post-game press conference that he’d “think on it.”

He quickly changed the subject to the banner they’d be putting up in Chapel Hill’s Dean Smith Center, his third banner and the Tar Heels’ sixth.

Before his victory, Williams hadn’t exactly been quiet about his distaste for Trump. Back in March, in another post-game press conference, he waxed poetic about the President’s use of social media.

“You know, our president tweets out more bullshit than anybody I’ve ever seen,” he said.

The Tar Heels have, in the past, turned down invitations to the White House, back when George W. Bush was President. But then, it wasn’t so much the man in power, as it was the team itself – by the time an opportunity rolled around for the team to visit Washington, most of the players had moved on to the NBA.

The team visited in 2009, however, when noted college basketball fan Barack Obama invited them after their win that year (Williams was a fan).

Williams was at least kind about the office of the President, even if he wasn’t crazy about Trump. “The office of the presidency of the United States is the most fantastic place you can be.”