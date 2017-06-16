Trump’s New Housing Program Director Seems Like an Amazing Wedding Planner

Donald Trump has appointed Lynne Patton to handle HUD programs in New York and across the East Coast. Judging by Eric Trump’s wedding, the president won’t regret it.

Who knows how much Patton knows about housing policy. But according to the Internet’s archive of gossip mags and entertainment blogs, she is one hell of a party planner.

Patton’s magnum opus was, of course, Eric Trump’s wedding—a “lavish” affair with 400 guests, a multi-day agenda, a canine ring bearer and several concrete swans, costing in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Guests at Eric’s nuptials were wined, dined and feted by the Trump family for several days surrounding the event at the family’s 62,000-square foot Mar-a-Lago estate. Patton was in charge of all 62,000 square feet. (Little-known fact: Jared Kushner, officiated Eric’s union to Inside Edition journalist and producer Lara Yunaska.)

Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin gushed about the gorgeous wedding on Instagram. Gossip mags, Life & Style and Us Weekly enthusiastically reported on every one of Patton’s coordinated details, from the celebrity florist-structured centerpieces to “perfect” weather.

Patton is also responsible for handling golf events at all of the Trump golf courses, including the Trump Celebrity Golf Tournament, a yearly event that brings out many of golf’s top names (as well as, occasionally, Hollywood A-listers like Michael Douglas). All organized and controlled by Patton herself.

So she’s got the style chops. At HUD, she’ll be working under Ben Carson so if her genius event planning talents don’t translate, it’s going to be apparently pretty quickly.