Trump Was Right: Murder and Violent Crime Spiked in 2016

Looks like President Trump wasn’t so crazy when he said crime is on the rise in America’s cities.

According to a new study by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, the national murder rate rose in 2016 by 8 percent, mostly because of violence in a handful of American cities.

The study founds that three cities—Baltimore, Chicago and Houston—”account for around half of the increase in murder in major cities between 2014 and 2016.”

In the 30 largest American cities, the murder rate rose by about 14 percent from 2015 to 2016. Chicago accounted by 43.7 percent of the increase in urban murders in 2016.

Despite the rise in violence, the Brennan Center report said “history shows these trends do not necessarily signal the start of a new nationwide crime wave, and even with these increases, crime and murder rates remain near historic lows. There is no evidence of a national crime wave.”

Trump has repeatedly referenced the “carnage” in America’s cities, much to the chagrin of Democrats and liberal pundits. In response to the rising violence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has made urban crime a major priority for the Justice Department.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.