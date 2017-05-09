Trump Takes Democrats’ Advice and Cans Comey

President Trump finally reached across the aisle and did something that pleases both parties: firing FBI Director James Comey.

In a shocking announcement Tuesday evening, the White House said it had terminated Comey, citing the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.

A letter to Comey from the president thanks him for “informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation,” but says the president “nevertheless [concurs] with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.”

The White House also released letters from Sessions and Rosenstein explaining their recommendations. In Rosenstein’s memo, he repeatedly references the former director’s handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation.

After White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer broke the news, the Trump administration sent reporters statements from prominent Democrats and the Wall Street Journal editorial board calling for Comey’s resignation.

