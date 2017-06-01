Trump 2020 Campaign PAC Launches Subscription Box of MAGA Gear for Hardcore Donald Fans

President Trump may not be able to give you a healthcare overhaul or comprehensive tax reform, but lucky for you, he’s now offering a monthly subscription box full of all the MAGA gear your little heart desires.

The “Big League Box” is a new product from the Make America Great Again Committee, charged with keeping the Trump-related excitement alive ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign.

For the low, low price of a $69 recurring monthly “donation” charge, you can receive a box full of “handpicked bundle of exclusive and vintage OFFICIAL Trump merchandise” the campaign is definitely not trying to offload because its gathering dust in someone’s basement in Alexandria, Virginia.

The first box appears to contain a mug, some bumper stickers (which you know are “vintage” because they say “2016” on them), a couple of pins and a “limited edition” Trump/Pence t-shirt just for Big League Box subscribers, all wrapped up in a gold foil-embossed box that’s sure to impress your neighbors upon delivery.

There’s no word if the box will eventually contain other amazing, cool, retro Trump stuff, like discontinued Trump vodka, Trump steaks, old handbooks from Trump University, old Trump-branded clothes from Macy’s, the Trump real-estate game, Trump water, or issues of Trump Magazine. But the ad does claim there are only a “few” Big League Boxes available, so interested parties should move fast.

The name for the box comes from Trump’s favorite adjective, which most people interpret as “bigly,” but is, according to professional linguists who spoke to the New York Times, is actually “big league.”t.

The Trump Presidency is only a few months in, but Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign has been in full swing since the week of the inauguration. The candidate’s team has already trademarked the phrase, “Keep America Great” for his impending second run, and is raising money. The Make America Great Again Committee says, for now, though, the money earned from its efforts will likely be spent on 2018 races.