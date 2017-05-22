Top California Democrat Rallies Crowd With Obscene Gesture, Lewd Remarks Aimed at Trump

A top California Democrat launched a profane tirade against President Trump, waving his middle finger and leading a “F*uck Donald Trump” chant during the state party’s convention on Saturday.

Last weekend, California Democrats gathered for a party convention to elect a new party chairperson. The convention wascharacterized by cheap shots at the President, linking his alleged collusion with Russia, and putting California at the forefront of liberal resistance.

“The world, literally the world, is counting on all of you, counting on California to reject Trump’s deception and destructiveness,” said Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s running for governor next year.

Sen. Kamala Harris, whose name is often floated for a potential Democratic candidate for President in 2020, said Trump is putting “Russia first, America second.”

But the convention took an odd turn after John Burton, the outgoing California Democratic Party Chairman, gave his final words and extended his middle finger in the air—while rallying the convention attendees to chant “F*uck Donald Trump.”

Burton received a standing ovation, prompting some journalists to declare it a “mic drop moment for the 84-year-old.”

Outgoing @ca_dem chair @Johnburton gets standing O w final words to his party, finger upraised: "F@ck Donald Trump!" pic.twitter.com/VIqNQlhDJc — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 20, 2017

This wasn’t the only time Burton used profane language over the weekend.

The convention featured anti-corporate protesters who rallied the party and especially DNC Chair Tom Perez, who was also in attendance, to cut ties with corporate donors and implement single-payer health care system.

As Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was set to speak, protesters interrupted him, shouting their demands.

The crowd angered Burton, who took it to the mic, saying the party has been an advocate for single-payer “since before you were born.”

“Hey, shut the f*ck up or go outside,” Burton also yelled to the protesters.

California Democratic Party head John Burton tells demonstrators at convention to "shut the f*ck up." Good way to get supporters..😄#CADem17 pic.twitter.com/QFSrTN1caU — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) May 20, 2017