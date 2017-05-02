Tomi Lahren and The Blaze Finalize Terms of Their Divorce, Avoid Messy Court Battle

Tomi Lahren and Glenn Beck have settled their lawsuit out of court, just days before their lawsuits against each other were set to go to court, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The former anchor for Beck’s multimedia network, The Blaze, filed suit in April claiming that Beck had booted her from hosting duties and cancelled her afternoon show, Tomi, after she spoke out in support of abortion rights on an episode of The View.

Beck quickly filed a countersuit, alleging that Lahren wasn’t fired because she had changed her opinion on the controversial issue, but because she was destructive to the network’s atmosphere.

Insiders at The Blaze told Heat Street that Lahren was demanding and frequently abusive to staff and in one instance, described in Beck’s complaint, Lahren blew up at a staffer for failing to properly warm the “butt pads” for her anchor chair.

On Monday, though, both Lahren and The Blaze issued statements claiming their feud was over. Although much of the settlement remains confidential, it appears that The Blaze will release Tomi from her contract, that Tomi will keep her Facebook page and all 4.3 million followers, and that The Blaze will retain rights over Tomi’s encyclopedia of online work.

Lahren wasted no time in telling the world that she’s ready to move on.

“Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her,” her lawyer said in a statement emailed to media. “She looks forward to connecting with her audience and fan base on the pressing political issues facing our country in the days to come.”

On Facebook, Tomi thanked her fans for standing by her “through the storm” and said she’s ready to “move forward freely.”

The Blaze, on the other hand, seemed relieved at no longer having to deal with the situation.

“The Blaze is pleased to announce that the relationship with Tomi Lahren has concluded,” the company said in a press release. “Ms. Lahren will continue to have access to her social media accounts as has always been the case.”