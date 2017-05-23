Disgruntled Chelsea Clinton Suggests Republicans are Racist, Islamophobic

Chelsea Clinton hasn’t won a lifetime achievement award in several weeks, but that doesn’t mean she’s off the speaking circuit. The Presidential progeny has been out promoting her children’s book about her mother, She Persisted, and Monday appeared at the annual conference for Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE).

Needless to say, the “activist, thought leader and change agent” as she was described in the program’s agenda, had a number of worthwhile contributions to the discussion, which centered around empowering the oppressed—something with which the heir to the Clinton legacy has little practical experience.

Her advice to the legions of underprivileged women looking to affect change on a community level wasn’t particularly scintillating—”we have to always start by listening and calling out and giving a platform, and encouraging, particularly, those who are and have been structurally dis-empowered”—but the disgruntled Chelsea had some harsh words for those who don’t share her progressive ideology.

They should be silenced if they don’t agree with Chelsea Clinton.

“I think though that we also have to recognize particularly at this moment that sexism is not an opinion, Islamophobia is not an opinion, racism is not an opinion, homophobia is not an opinion, jingoism is not an opinion,” she told the panel.

This appears to mean Chelsea doesn’t believe people who she considers racist, sexist, homophobic or Islamophobic—which could be practically anyone moderate-to-right-of-center lacks the basic right to speak their minds.

That could, of course, include her own parents who, at one time, were virulently opposed to the practice of gay marriage, were instrumental in implementing the bizarre “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that kept gays from open service in the military, who spoke strongly against Islamic fundamentalism, and who once labeled a class of criminal, “super-predators.”

Her thoughts didn’t end there. Asked to comment on “global poverty,” Clinton suggested that climate change and global warming were somehow “interconnected” with child marriage, a practice performed mostly in the Eastern world, and mostly the result of backwards cultural norms, not rising ocean tides and extreme temperature.

Fortunately for Chelsea, CARE is a decidedly progressive organization, that prides itself on encouraging foreign aid and wealth redistribution in the name of social justice, so they didn’t ask too many questions.