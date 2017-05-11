Thanks, Obama: Trump Gets His First Border Wall

The Trump administration has completed its first border wall — thanks to a budget approved last year by President Obama.

Started in January just before President Trump moved into the White House, the 7-and-a-half mile fence was planned four years ago and spans across the international border near Naco, Arizona.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer applauded its construction last week and promised similar structures in the future.

“He is using the current bill to get his priorities moving and put it down. To answer the question: It is currently being built in Naco, Arizona; Sunland Park, New Mexico; and we are going to be starting to do this in San Diego; El Paso; and Rio Grande Valley,” Spicer said in a press briefing.





While the current wall differs from the massive barrier Trump repeatedly promised in campaign rallies during the election, the new wall is a considerable upgrade from the chain-link fence that once sat there.

According to Spicer, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly concurred with the president that a wall is the “most effective way to keep people out, to stop drugs, to stop cartels, to stop human trafficking, and to prevent illegal immigration.”

