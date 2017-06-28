Sweden is Giving ‘Protected Identities’ to Returning ISIS Jihadists, Granting Them Anonymity for Life

Sweden has given “protected identities” to residents who have returned to the country after fighting for ISIS in Syria and Iraq to ensure locals don’t find out they are jihadists, it’s been claimed.

According to Expressen, Sweden is protecting the identities of Swedish residents who once fought for the Islamic State, a measure normally given to people who are under possible threat.

The newspaper claimed that a 27-year-old former ISIS fighter, Walad Ali Yousef, had been granted a protected identity by the Swedish government. Yousef reportedly joined ISIS in 2014 and shared photographs of himself posing with AK-47 rifles, encouraging others to join the fight.

He had complained that because of the pictures he’s having trouble finding work.“I am looking for many jobs but cannot get one because my pictures are out there.”

Another known ISIS fighter who has apparently received protection from the government is a 39-year-old Bherlin Dequilla Gildo. He’s currently living under a new identity, Breitbart reported.

Gildo is known for having shared pictures in 2012 showing him posing with dead bodies in Syria, claiming they were “Assad’s dogs”. He reportedly played a direct part in killing Syrian soldiers.

According to various estimates, there are a further 100 Swedish ISIS fighters still in the region fighting, sparking fears that they will try to return home to Sweden at some future point and take advantage of the precedent which has been set.

“The really dangerous ones have not come back yet,” said terrorism expert Magnus Ranstorp. “The vast majority may not do anything, but they are still a danger to the authorities and it must be managed. It is important for the police to be able to prioritize this area so that they do not become dangerous for society.”