Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Mentions Senator Lindsey Graham Among ‘Women of the Senate’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg referred to male Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and a female Senator as “women of the Senate” during her remarks at the National Press Club on Monday.

Ginsburg was being awarded Allegheny College’s Prize for Civility in Public Life. During her acceptance speech, the Supreme Court Justice said she hoped previous winners of the prize “and others of goodwill” will restore “harmonious work ways.”

The 84-year-old Ginsburg specifically mentioned previous veteran politicians such as Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. John McCain. But as she tried to honor women winners of the prize she accidentally mentioned Sen. Graham, a man, amongst them.

She said: “The women of the Senate, Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Lindsey Graham. Let’s hope that they, and others of good will, will lead in restoring harmonious work ways.”

