Study Finds That Everybody Still Hates Hillary Clinton

People really do not like former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and that hasn’t changed in the six months since she lost her bid for the White House.

Clinton has been on something of a rehabilitation tour, giving speeches, accepting awards, going to Broadway plays with major Democratic donors and their families, and searching for Bigfood in the woods near her Chappaqua, New York, home.

She has yet to take full responsibility for her loss in November—something Democrats have been waiting for for months. Rather, she has concluded that all manner of ills collaborated in denying her access to the Oval Office.

Clearly, her strategy isn’t working with the American people. A Gallup poll, released Thursday, says that Clinton’s approval rating hasn’t ticked up a single percentage point since November. A measly 41% of Americans say they have a positive view of the New York Democrat, an identical number to a poll taken just days after the Presidential election.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans say they have a negative view of Clinton. That’s up slightly from November, when 55% of people said they had no love in their heart for Hillary.

According to Gallup, the steady numbers are “unique:” Most failed Presidential candidates enjoy a “honeymoon” of sorts after their loss. Sen. John McCain, for example, was roundly defeated by then-Illinois Senator Barack Obama in 2008, but had a full 14 point bump in popularity, as even his Democratic opponents grew to love him.

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, is still roundly disliked. Gallup didn’t poll the reasons for Americans’ deep and abiding hatred, but they suggested that Clinton has made no friends in the months since her loss. Particularly among progressives who preferred Bernie Sanders, and among Democrats who want to see her share the blame for her November defeat.

Among Republicans, Gallup suggests that Trump and the GOP are still positioning Clinton as an opponent, which leads to ongoing resentment within the ranks.

Regardless, the numbers suggest Clinton will have to spend a lot more time feting the proletariat before she even bothers to consider running yet another campaign for public office.